Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $10.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 28.0 %

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

