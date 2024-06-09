Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.74

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$94.74 and traded as high as C$98.28. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$96.74, with a volume of 7,231,241 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Raymond James set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.8572356 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.79, for a total value of C$323,319.60. In related news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.79, for a total value of C$323,319.60. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.20, for a total value of C$285,282.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,592 shares of company stock valued at $30,782,419. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

