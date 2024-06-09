Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.74 and traded as high as C$9.34. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 3,322,031 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CS. TD Securities raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. Insiders sold 233,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,813 over the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

