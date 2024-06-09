Carclo (LON:CAR) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.85 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.21). 248,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 104,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.74.

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

