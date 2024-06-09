Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,191 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $408.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $229.44 and a 12 month high of $430.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

