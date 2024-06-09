Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $110.28. Approximately 2,705,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,695,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.67.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $347,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,268.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,198,273 shares of company stock worth $126,840,290. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carvana by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Carvana by 132.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 331,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 56.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 280,851 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

