Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.91. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 31,273 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The stock has a market cap of C$216.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.50 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

