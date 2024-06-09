C&C Group (LON:CCR) Trading Down 8.2%

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.20 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 155.32 ($1.99). 9,075,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,400% from the average session volume of 604,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.20 ($2.17).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCR
C&C Group Stock Down 7.6 %
C&C Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. C&C Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.
C&C Group Company Profile
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than C&C Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.