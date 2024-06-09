C&C Group (LON:CCR) Trading Down 8.2%

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.20 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 155.32 ($1.99). 9,075,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,400% from the average session volume of 604,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.20 ($2.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 567.84. The company has a market capitalization of £607.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,606.67, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. C&C Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

