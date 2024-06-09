CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Get CDW alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $224.24 on Friday. CDW has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.36 and its 200 day moving average is $232.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CDW by 24.0% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 342,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,607,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CDW by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 807,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.