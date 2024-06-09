Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.56

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.56 and traded as high as $44.02. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 91,931 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FUN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 68,150 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.