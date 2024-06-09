CenterBook Partners LP Buys New Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.42.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.9 %

TRI stock opened at $170.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.99. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

