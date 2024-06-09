CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,138 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,445,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 140,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

