CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.4% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $164.42 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average is $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

