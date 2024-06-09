CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,445,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,811,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,909,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,686,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

NYSE:BCO opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.45. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $104.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

