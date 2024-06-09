CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,363 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,987,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,618,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,119,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234 over the last three months. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

