CenterBook Partners LP Invests $669,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $217.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.49 and a 200-day moving average of $176.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.