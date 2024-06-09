CenterBook Partners LP Invests $725,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,368,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,918,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Radian Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Radian Group by 5,573.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $6,735,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $30.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $33.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

