CenterBook Partners LP Invests $762,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 153,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

