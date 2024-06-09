CenterBook Partners LP Invests $990,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Datadog by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,117 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $343,306.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,117 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $343,306.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,786 shares of company stock worth $76,906,241. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.09, a PEG ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

