CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in IDEX by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in IDEX by 4,080.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 306,221 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 316.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,667,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $201.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

