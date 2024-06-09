CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $639,000 Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,117 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $5,836,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after buying an additional 97,058 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $4,186,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,585,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

