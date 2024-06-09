CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,372,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $109,022,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,730,000 after purchasing an additional 874,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,406,000 after purchasing an additional 833,494 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

