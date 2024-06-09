CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.21% of ZimVie at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter worth $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ZimVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ZimVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ZimVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $16.17 on Friday. ZimVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

