CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 10,235 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $7,305,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 104,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,584.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

