CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 240,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after buying an additional 270,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 43,285 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

