CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after buying an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $643.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.24 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.72.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.73.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

