CenterBook Partners LP Sells 2,032 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ingevity worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

