CenterBook Partners LP Sells 2,437 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

