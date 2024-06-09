CenterBook Partners LP Sells 40,480 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,480 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 484,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LILAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.88 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

