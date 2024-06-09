CenterBook Partners LP Sells 4,241 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

