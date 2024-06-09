CenterBook Partners LP Sells 461,915 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,157 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 461,915 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 22.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 98,503 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,340 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.