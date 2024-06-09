CenterBook Partners LP Sells 46,596 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,596 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $48,291,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after buying an additional 1,464,650 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,034 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE HPE opened at $20.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $20.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

