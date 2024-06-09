CenterBook Partners LP Sells 56 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Price Performance

NVR opened at $7,497.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,654.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,337.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

