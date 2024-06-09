CenterBook Partners LP Takes $1.10 Million Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.07% of AvePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $9.04 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. AvePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,981,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,061 shares of company stock worth $724,288 in the last 90 days. 27.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

