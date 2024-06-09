CenterBook Partners LP Takes $745,000 Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.