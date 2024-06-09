CenterBook Partners LP Takes $761,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,536 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $220.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.75. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $180.88 and a one year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.