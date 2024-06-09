CenterBook Partners LP Takes $779,000 Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.95.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO opened at $109.50 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

