CenterBook Partners LP Takes $869,000 Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Couchbase at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Couchbase by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Couchbase Price Performance

BASE stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

