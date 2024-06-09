CenterBook Partners LP Takes $954,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,482,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,227,000 after purchasing an additional 59,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after buying an additional 280,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,333,000 after buying an additional 211,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 154,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

