Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Shares of EBR opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 308,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

