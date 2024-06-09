Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance
Shares of EBR opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.11.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.
