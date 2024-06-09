Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.64. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 248,849 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $223.80 million, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 868,138 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,011,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,998 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 284,960 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 124,647 shares during the period. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.