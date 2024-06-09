Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

