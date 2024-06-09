Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.19% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.46 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

