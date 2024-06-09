CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,613,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.89% of CF Industries worth $287,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $77.86 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $87.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

