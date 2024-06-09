CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,909 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

