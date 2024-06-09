ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.75. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 3,747,548 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHPT

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,846 shares of company stock valued at $102,562 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $60,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.74.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.