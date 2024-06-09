ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.75. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 3,747,548 shares trading hands.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $60,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.74.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
