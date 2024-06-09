Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.64

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.64 and traded as high as C$9.20. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.11, with a volume of 118,754 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery bought 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,236.06. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

