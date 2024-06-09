China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Shares Down 3%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. 26 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

China Feihe Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26.

China Feihe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1517 per share. This is an increase from China Feihe’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

