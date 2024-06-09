China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.12. Approximately 7,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 27,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.76.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.28.

China Longyuan Power Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from China Longyuan Power Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

