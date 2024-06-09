ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ IMOS opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $930.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
