ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $930.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

